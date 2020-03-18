The Pussycat Dolls have postponed their UK reunion tour.

The girl group - comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - were meant to hit the road next month but are ''gutted'' to have to reschedule after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the nation to social distance themselves amid the worldwide coronavirus crisis.

Ashley took to her Instagram account on Wednesday (18.03.20) to announced the news, writing: ''Alright Doll lovers.. Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour. We're gutted not to be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

''We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves.

''Love Pussycat Dolls #pcdreunion (sic)''

She accompanied the statement with the rescheduled shows, which are now set to kick off in Newcastle on October 19 and will finish in Dublin on November 2.

Ashley's bandmate Kimberly shared a similar message and told fans that she would doing live dance workouts on her Instagram account over the next coming weeks to keep people active while in isolation.

She wrote: ''The @pussycatdolls UK and Ireland dates have been pushed! As gutted as I am we have to do this....it's the right thing to do.

''The health and well-being of our fans has to come first. Sending love and positive vibes!

''Whilst the world is under such uncertainty and we're all staying home more....I'll be doing insta-Live dance workouts! Gotta focus on what we CAN do rather then what we can't! (sic)''