Nicole Scherzinger has revealed Prince introduced her to Jessie Ware's music.

The Pussycat Dolls star - who recently reunited with her bandmates for their first performance since their hiatus in 2010 - told Jessie that the late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker, who was ''selective'' about the artists he listened to, was a huge fan of her work and played her 2014's 'Say You Love Me', which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco and Ben Ash.

Appearing on Jessie's 'Table Manners' podcast, the 'Don't Cha' hitmaker told the British singer/songwriter: ''I mean, I look at you and I low-key freak out.

''I have played 'Say You Love Me' so many times, it is one of the most brilliantly written songs and if I must tell you, the person that introduced me to your music was Prince.

''I didn't know about you until he showed me your music.

''He loved your music and he used to be very selective over the music he'd listen too.

''I remember I'd say to him, 'how did you find this music?', and he'd say, 'it found me.'''

Nicole was close friends with the music legend - who tragically passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 - and days after his death she posted a touching tribute, in which she hailed him the ''most phenomenal human'' she's ''ever been blessed to know''.

She wrote: ''Its been a few days since our Prince has passed, but I needed some time to finally collect my broken heart and gather my thoughts...

''I've been fortunate enough to cross paths with some pretty special people throughout my life, but Prince, hands down, is the most phenomenal [or as we would've spelled it, fun-awe-man-all] human I've ever been blessed to know.

''One cannot put into words the godly talent, power and magic he possessed- both on and off the stage. (sic)''

The 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker was a ''mentor'' and like a ''brother'' to Nicole.

She continued: ''The world will remember him as the legendary musician, humanitarian and activist who united people through the universal language of music.

''But I will remember him as my dear friend, a brother, mentor and my inspiration.

''Through his integrity, Prince taught me the importance of being true to myself in this industry and through his wisdom and love, he has fueled my purpose and vision. (sic)''

On the one piece of advice he gave her that has stuck with her, the 41-year-old singer added: ''Prince once told me, ''Anything we can think up, it can actually happen.''

''These words awaken and ignite the truth now more than ever. To quote from one of my favorite songs of his, '' sometimes it snows in April, sometimes I feel so bad, sometimes I wish life was never-ending, and all good things, they say, never last''...though you are no longer with us, your Legacy remains forever. Rest in the Heavenly Kingdom, Prince. (sic)''