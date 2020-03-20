Nicole Scherzinger wants Ed Sheeran to pen her a song.

The Pussycat Dolls star is good friends with the pop superstar and she hopes one day he'll lend his talent to a track for her solo collection.

She said: ''His music is timeless and classic. I've got to get him to write me a song. He's one of your greats, he's gonna go down a legend.''

On her favourite song [ 2014's 'Bloodstream'] by the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who has written for the likes of Justin Bieber, One Direction and Taylor Swift - she added to BBC Radio 2: ''Ed is a good friend of mine and I'm just a massive fan of his brilliant gift of songwriting, and this song in particular.

''I love when he goes into it because I feel the song in my blood- stream, in my veins.

''If I were to maybe cover one of his songs it might even be 'Bloodstream' because I just love how the end takes you somewhere else.''

Nicole previously revealed Ed is at the top of her favourite artists list, along with Beyonce, Emeli Sande and Sia.

She said: ''Those I admire today include Sia - she did the theme song for 'Lion' and I had the honour of performing that.

''Emeli Sande is very talented. Beyonce is fierce and I love Ed Sheeran.''

The 'Poison' hitmaker hasn't released a solo record since 2014's 'Big Fat Lie'.

Meanwhile, Nicole recently reunited with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates on the single 'React' and they were set to embark on a reunion tour of the UK next month.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've rescheduled the run, which will now kick off in Newcastle on October 19 and will finish in Dublin on November 2.

The girl group - which is completed by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar were ''gutted'' to have to delay the concerts after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the nation to social distance themselves amid the worldwide health crisis.

Ashley told their fans on Instagram this week: ''Alright Doll lovers.. Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour. We're gutted not to be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

''We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves.

''Love Pussycat Dolls #pcdreunion (sic)''