Nicole Scherzinger uses coconut oil as a deodorant.

The 39-year-old singer has admitted she uses the cosmetic and cooking product for ''everything'', as she applies it under her arms, on her face and body, as well as on the ends of her brown locks.

Speaking to New! magazine about her beauty essentials, the Pussycat Dolls band member said: ''I use coconut oil as a deodorant as well as a face and body moisturiser, and on the ends of my hair, too. Basically, I use it for everything.''

And the 'The X Factor' judge wants to release her own range of coconut oil that are fitted in ''little accessible tubes'' because she thinks it is a product ''every girl'' needs to have on them.

She continued: ''I think I should crate little accessible tubes as I think it should be in every girl's handbag.''

And the 'Right There' hitmaker has revealed she also swears by MAC's Patent Polish lip product in the colour Patentpink, which doubles up as a blusher as well as a lipstick.

Speaking about her make-up hacks, she said: ''I adore this gooey version of a lipstick. It looks like a big pencil and it's great because you can put it on your lips and cheeks for as a dewy sun-kissed look.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has revealed she doesn't often paint her nails but will head to the salon and have gel manicure instead, and will opt for a unique twist on the traditional French manicure.

She explained: ''I usually don't paint my fingers - I get gel. but on my toes I like a French manicure with dark blue tips to edge it up a little.''

And Nicole has revealed she will spritz herself with her fragrance Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger to ''complete'' her ensemble, and she believes the fragrance reflects her personality.

The 'Moana' actress said: ''My new fragrance [Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger] completes my look. The scent reflects my personality - the base of the fragrance is vanilla and patchouli musk. It's got a softness and lightness to it but then also an edge and strength.''