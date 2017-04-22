Nicole Scherzinger is set to star in the movie adaptation of 'Wicked'.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has certainly impressed executives with her acting ability after she picked up an Olivier nomination for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Grizabella in the stage version of 'Cats', and now they'd like to see her take her career further as she's in talks to play Elphaba in the big screen musical.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she's perfect for the role of Elphaba.

''She's been eyeing a career in acting for some time now, so playing the lead role in a such a popular musical would be a major coup. There's still some way to go before a final decision but she's very much in the frame for the job.''

The film is being made by Universal and is rumoured for release in December 2019, although, aside from Nicole, it's not thought anyone else has been approached.

It was initially thought Idina Menzel would reprise her role as the nice witch - who she portrayed in the Broadway musical for three years - for the big screen adaptation but she recently admitted, although she is keen, she thinks she's too old at 44.

She said: ''I'm gonna be way too old by the time [producer Marc Platt] gets it done.''

Meanwhile, as well as her stage credits, Nicole, 38, is also thought to be returning to 'The X Factor' alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne this year.

Simon - the talent show boss - said recently: ''I don't think for the moment we'd want to make any changes. It worked on 'X Factor' last year and the 'Britain's Got Talent' panel works really well. There's always room to come up with new ideas for shows but you've got to look at the whole landscape.

''It's a crowded market but there's always room for something new if it's a good idea.''

Nicole is also thought to be working on a new album as well.