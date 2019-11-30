Chart-topping star Nicole Scherzinger thinks The Pussycat Dolls are a ''sisterhood''.
The 41-year-old singer stars in the recently re-united group alongside Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta, and she's claimed that in spite of their differences over the years, the band is now ''stronger'' than ever.
Asked about past disharmony within the group, Nicole explained: ''We're not famous for that, are we? We get along, it's a sisterhood, we love each other, we have the best chemistry.
''We feed off each other, and if we ever have an issue, we've always been open about communication and talking it through.
''Naturally, when you're so close, there may be some disagreements, some arguments. But that's the beauty, what makes you stronger. We've evolved so much. Like, bye drama! We want this to be really enjoyable for us.''
Nicole also revealed the band plan to ''bring fashion forward'' when they embark on their upcoming tour, which will include nine live UK shows in April 2020.
She told the BBC: ''We're excited about being fashion forward. We'll be taking a lot of inspiration from the runways.
''We really love what Dua [Lipa] has been doing with fashion, so it's going to be the best of both worlds. But danceable!''
Meanwhile, Nicole recently confessed she previously struggled with The Pussycat Dolls' sexy image.
The singer admitted she was wary of joining the burlesque dance troupe-turned-pop stars when many of the other auditionees turned up in their underwear.
She said: ''In the beginning, it was a massive hump for me to get over...
''I was very conservative. I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud.''
