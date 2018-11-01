Nicole Scherzinger's ex-boyfriend stopped her from joining the The Black Eyed Peas.

The 40-year-old star was asked to join the group in 2001, but her then-boyfriend stopped her from making the switch and she subsequently joined the chart-topping Pussycat Dolls instead, according to Will.i.am.

He said: ''Nicole's boyfriend said no she couldn't be in the Black Eyed Peas. He was in a group called 311, they're a rock band - back in 2001 she was dating that dude.''

After finding fame with the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole started dating British sports star Lewis Hamilton.

And Will - who stars in the Black Eyed Peas alongside apl.de.ap and Taboo - revealed he played an important role in their relationship, which lasted on and off for seven years.

He told BBC Radio 1Xtra: ''I introduced Nicole to Lewis Hamilton - Nicole and I are super tight, we talk every day, texting - we're family. I'll always look out for her.''

Meanwhile, Will has also spoken out in support of Kanye West, after the controversial rap star recently claimed he's been ''used to spread messages''.

Speaking about Kanye - who has been an outspoken supporter of US President Donald Trump - Will explained: ''Kanye is truly a family member. I care about the guy, we message back and forth, we email back and forth, we share ideas ... I hope the tweet is authentic.

''I'm not going to jump on the bandwagon and be like, 'Yeah you're back. There was a lot of stuff said, bro. But at the same time I'm happy you acknowledge the things you said in the past.'''

Will made the comments after Kanye tweeted: ''My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)''