Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed she is single.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer had been dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov since late 2015 but they are no longer together and she's looking for a new man.

In a clip set to air on 'Australia's Got Talent' - on which she is a judge - Nicole flirts with a male contestant, prompting fellow panellist Lucy Durak to joke: ''Reckon I've found you an Aussie man yet?''

Nicole replied: ''Hey, there's a lot of potential talent out there.''

And during another act's performance, the 'Poison' hitmaker shouted: ''Come on, I'm single!''

The 40-year-old singer initially split from Grigor in 2017 after two years together but they later reconciled. However, earlier this year it was claimed the pair had ended their long-distance romance for good.

Nicole - who was previously in a long term relationship with Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton - has previously admitted that her ''greatest weakness'' is love.

The former 'X Factor' star believes she is a ''fool for love'' and says the ''bravest thing'' she has ever done is letting someone she loves go.

She said: ''My greatest weakness is - I'm a fool for love. A real sucker ... The bravest thing I've ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it's not healthy for you, or serving you. Then you're finally loving yourself.''

Despite her love fears, she has insisted she hopes to settle down and tie the knot in the future.

She said: ''I'd like to get married one day. I'm looking for a wedding, my wedding. I think the heavens will sing when I get married.''