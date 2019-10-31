Nicole Scherzinger has been left devastated after her cousin John Boy was killed on Saturday (26.10.19) in an alleged hit and run, and she has appealed for information following his death.
Nicole Scherzinger has been left in ''agony'' following the death of her cousin in an alleged hit and run - and she has appealed for information.
The 41-year-old singer admits the news is like a ''nightmare we will never be able to wake up from'' after her relative John Boy - whose name was John Frederick III - died last Saturday (26.10.19), and she is hoping ''whoever did this has the dignity and strength to come forward''.
In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''It's like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from...It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL... (cont.)
''Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die... (cont.)
''My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever... (cont.)
''My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward... (cont.)
''Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy (sic)''
Nicole shared a Crimestoppers information card which appealed for information about the ''vehicular homicide'', and she retweeted a message from the Fort Lauderdale police.
It read: ''#FLPD still needs your help identifying the driver who left the scene of this fatal crash. We're looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, 2011-2014, with front end damage. Call our Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-828-5754 or @crimestoppers2. (sic)''
