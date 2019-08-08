Nicole Scherzinger has learnt to embrace her ''curvier'' figure.

The 41-year-old singer is known for her toned physique and intense fitness regimes, however she says she has become more accepting of her ''fluctuating weight'' as she has gotten older and will always make sure to listen to what her body needs to maintain balance.

She said: ''I've always been quite health conscious and always looked after myself. Obviously as you get a little older, it's a little longer to bounce back. I love my carbs, I love my sweets so I'm noticing that they kind of love to stick on me and my thighs are a lot larger and heavier as well.

''One of the biggest differences is I've just learned to accept my body as a woman more. Adding a few extra pounds here and there and fluctuating my weight is not a bad thing necessarily. And to embrace it when I'm curvier.

''I've always worked out. I go in cycles of doing it relentlessly every single day. Then if I don't, I'll go, 'It's OK.' Sometimes because I travel so much it's hard to keep that regimen up. But I think everything in balance and moderation.''

The former Pussycat Dolls singer was a ''perfectionist'' when she was growing up and would go on ''extreme diets'' to achieve her desired body image.

She told WHO.com.au: ''There's so much I would tell my younger self but [it's] to give yourself permission to be kinder to yourself. I think we're so hard on ourselves.

''I know I was always a perfectionist and really hard on myself and back in the day I used to diet so much more and go to the extreme and I'd be like, 'It's not enough,' then I look back and I'm like, 'God, what I would do to look like that.' So really celebrate and embrace where you are now and I don't diet as much anymore. I try to do more balance and don't go to extremes because it kind of just strips you of your joy and peace and happiness, you know?''