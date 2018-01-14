Nicole Scherzinger hits the gym ''like a demon'' to get in shape.

The 39-year-old beauty says whenever she needs to tone up for her music videos or TV appearances she goes hard with her fitness like she is in a battle.

However, she loves to indulge in a deep tissue massage when she can and prefers running in the British capital, because no one tries to stop her to chat.

Asked what her secrets are, she told new! magazine: ''To get in shape before a video shoot or during 'The X Factor', I hit the gym like a demon.

''It's like training for a world title fight! To stop exercise being boring, I mix it up with yoga and spin. A deep tissue massage with essential oils afterwards is an ultimate treat.

''I also love to run and when I'm in London, I pound the sidewalk.

''No one bothers me if I stick a cap on, although they probably can't catch me!''

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed she works out with David Beckham.

The 'Poison' singer boasts a super toned physique, and revealed she maintains her slender frame by attending spin classes with the former England football captain when she is in Los Angeles, California, because they both have the ''same favourite teacher'' at the fitness centre.

Speaking about her exercise plan and partner, she said recently: ''I've taken SoulCycle spinning classes with David in LA because we have the same favourite teacher that we love there.''

And 'The X Factor' judge has admitted fashion designer Julien Macdonald has asked the 'Right There' hitmaker to exercise with her and the football ace - who has sons 18-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old daughter Harper with his wife Victoria - at Barry's Bootcamp.

She continued: ''My friend [designer] Julien Macdonald was like, 'You, me and David are going to go and work out at Barry's Bootcamp'''.

However, the Pussycat Dolls band member thinks she will have to start training a lot harder before she joins David and Julien on a fitness class.

She added: ''Though I might have to shape up first.''