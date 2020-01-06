Nicole Scherzinger made her red carpet debut with Thom Evans at the Golden Globes.

The Pussycat Dolls star attended InStyle and Warner Bros.'s annual after party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night (05.01.20) with her new beau, confirming rumours that they are in a relationship.

The pair looked in love as they posed closely for photos as they entered the star-studded bash, with Nicole stunning in an asymmetric pale pink gown and Thom looked sharp in a tailored suit.

Rumours surrounding the couple have been going around since they started getting close during filming for 'X Factor: Celebrity' in the UK. The duo have also been spotted out shopping together but had yet to pose for pictures together until the Golden Globes after party.

Nicole and Thom's love blossomed during their time on the TV show - where Nicole acted as a judge and rugby star Thom performed as part of trio Try Star.

A source said at the time: ''Thom is completely Nicole's type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on - he's always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world. And after weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner.''

Back in December, the couple were seen kissing at Soho bar The Archer.

An insider added: ''They were all over each other. It didn't matter who was watching, they couldn't stop kissing. Thom was entirely at Nicole's beck and call. They looked really into each other.''

Before dating Thom, Nicole was in relationships with Grigor Dimitrov and Lewis Hamilton and she was rumoured to have also been with Nick Cannon and actor Talan Torriero.