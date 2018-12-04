Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly being lined up to play Anne Wheeler in a Broadway adaptation of 'The Greatest Showman'.
Nicole Scherzinger is the ''first choice'' to play Anne Wheeler in Broadway's adaptation of 'The Greatest Showman'.
The blockbuster musical movie - which is based on the real life story of American showman P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and his vision to create the grandest show in the world - is being turned into a theatre production and an insider has revealed that the 'Poison' singer has been approached to nab the part of the acrobatic circus performer - who is played by Zendaya - and love interest of Zac Efron's alter ego Phillip Carlyle.
The former 'X Factor' judge is wanted for the job as her ''powerhouse voice'' are the perfect match for songs like 'Rewrite The Stars' from the flick.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''There's hasty movement behind the scenes to get 'The Greatest Showman' on stage and discussions have already begun about who's going to take the lead roles.
''Nicole has been targeted to play Anne, who had a romance with Zac Efron's character Phillip Carlyle in the film.
''She's everyone's first choice as she's got the exotic look and the powerhouse voice to pull off the song 'Rewrite The Stars', one of the biggest numbers on the soundtrack.
''It's still very early days but Nicole is very keen and obviously it would be a huge lift for her theatre career.''
Nicole previously expressed her desire to want to do more theatre work after landing the role as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats' musical.
She said: ''I have several musicals in me. It would be a dream to create something original with Andrew.''
Nicole dropped out of the Broadway show with little notice to rejoin 'The X Factor', but Andrew has forgiven her and would love to work with the Pussycat Doll again in the future.
He told BANG Showbiz previously: ''The thing about Nicole is that she's a wonderfully talented actress and singer. If I could find the right thing for her to work on then I'd love to.
''She really is an extraordinary performer and I in many ways understand why she chose not to do 'Cats'.
''In many ways I'm sad because it would've been a great opportunity for her to be seen in America but at the same time I do understand and we are friends. We've both moved on.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...