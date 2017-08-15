Nicole Scherzinger had a cheeky KFC in Singapore and told her fans about it on Instagram.
Nicole Scherzinger tucked into a KFC in Singapore in the early hours of Tuesday (15.08.17).
The former Pussycat Dolls singer is currently in Malaysia after she performed for the Royal Family at the wedding of Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah in Johor Baru.
It must have been a big night as the brunette was spotted leaving a branch of the fried chicken shop in the floor-length black sequin gown she wore to the ornate ceremony.
In a short clip posted on her Instagram Story from inside the store, Nicole can be seen leaving with a plastic carrier bag containing her box of chicken and chips.
As she walks out, she says: ''Malaysia, this just happened.''
The 39-year-old pop star even had her own police escort to help her pick up her greasy meal.
As a cop car becomes visible with blue flashing lights, she says: ''Thank you for the police escort, terima kasih!''
Another video shows the pop star chowing down on her wings and as the camera zooms onto her face, she says: ''Oh my God.''
A passenger can then be heard asking: 'What have you got there?''
And she laughed: ''Um, nothing, nothing.''
Nicole posted a picture of herself in the same dress outside the palace earlier in the evening.
She captioned the photo: ''Honored to bring music and share my voice at The Royal Palace tonight (sic)''
The 'X Factor' judge joins a whole host of celebrities who are addicted to KFC including rapper Sean Paul, Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal and reality star Kylie Jenner.
