Nicole Scherzinger has admitted she doesn't really watch television.
Nicole Scherzinger doesn't watch television.
The 40-year-old singer - who appeared as a judge on two series of British talent show 'The X Factor' - admits she didn't tune in to this year's show, but says that is because she doesn't really watch TV.
Speaking on US radio, she said: ''I didn't see it, to be honest with you. I don't watch television, so I'm not being shady towards 'X Factor'. I just don't watch TV.''
Meanwhile, Nicole previously opened up about the importance of ''laughing and having fun''.
She said: ''I try to get as much sleep as possible. When I don't get the ideal amount, I try to drink as much water as possible and get a good sweat in just to feel at my best. Laughing and having fun are also so important for you to feel good about yourself, so just remember it's never that serious!''
The former Pussycat Dolls singer also wants everyone to ''feel confident in their own skin''.
She added: ''I try not to wear make-up every day unless I have something important to do during the day. I like to keep things simple when I do wear make-up and always put a lip on. It's so important to feel confident in your own skin to be at your best.''
Nicole likes to shape up before starring on a television show or filming a music video and does that by hitting the gym ''like a demon''.
She explained: ''To get in shape before a video shoot or during 'The X Factor', I hit the gym like a demon. It's like training for a world title fight! To stop exercise being boring, I mix it up with yoga and spin. A deep tissue massage with essential oils afterwards is an ultimate treat. I also love to run and when I'm in London, I pound the sidewalk. No one bothers me if I stick a cap on, although they probably can't catch me!''
