Nicole Scherzinger will be ''back on it'' in 2017.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer - who is dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov - had a ''transformative'' 2015, which saw her on/off long-term relationship with Lewis Hamilton finally come to an end, and thinks this year has been much more relaxed and fun, so she is looking forward to stepping up the pace again in the coming months.

She said: ''I felt that last year I made a lot of changes in my life, and it was a very transformative year for me. A lot of changes.

''I felt, this year, I kind of got to find a little more balance and enjoy life a little bit more.

''Now I feel like next year everything kicks back and I'm back on it again, in real speed.''

The brunette beauty is enjoying a festive break in her native Hawaii, and spent most of Christmas Day (25.12.16) in the water.

Speaking of her plans ahead of the big day, she said in a recent interview: ''I'm going home this year to Hawaii to be with my family.

''First, I'll wake up and go to church. My papa, which means grandfather, will have a service with all the other hundred members of my family and then I don't know.

''We have a really big family, so maybe we'll do it at the beach, have a luau.

''I will make sure I'm in the water, paddle surfing or something.''

Also on the agenda for 2017 for Nicole is renegotiating her 'X Factor' contract as, having returned to the panel this year, she wants to come back again for the next series of the UK talent contest.

She said: ''There has been talks about it. I had so much fun this year that it really didn't feel like work.

''It just felt fun and we have such a good energy and chemistry on the panel and that makes a big difference.

''I am definitely open to the thoughts of coming back.''