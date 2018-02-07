Nicole Richie loves the ''amazing'' power of make-up.

The 36-year-old designer - who has children Harlow, 10, and Sparrow, eight, with husband Joel Madden - thinks cosmetics are great for transformation without hiding who a person really is.

She said: ''Make-up has power. You can transform yourself into another being, which I think is really amazing.

''I know women who feel most like themselves when they have a full face of makeup on and that makes them feel strong about themselves.

''We as women have every tool that we need in order to feel our strongest. best self. I don't think that makeup has to hide you. I think it can accentuate what you already have.''

But Nicole feels most empowered by fashion and her choice of clothes is very much influenced by her mood.

She told People Style: ''My fashion choices are extremely emotional.

''I am somebody who likes a lot of colour around me. It elevates me. I'm very passionate about colour and I know that it has a direct effect on the energy that I have around me.

''And so when I'm putting something on, that definitely changes the way that I feel and the way that I approach the day.''

And at the moment, the 'Candidly Nicole' star's beauty focus is on her hair and she's enjoying letting her natural locks ''breathe''.

She said: ''I really love my hair ... I was bleaching it, and coloring and doing everything so I just needed to give it a break to let it grow. I'm not shooting right now so I'm not colouring it, I'm just letting it breathe. It feels really nice.

''Right now I really do feel 100 percent in my own skin. I feel the most like myself. I could cut it off in a week, who knows? All of my hair decisions have been very much on the fly. But right now I'm really just enjoying living.''