Nicole Richie says her Coachella staple is crystal spray to ''clear people's energy''.

The 36-year-old beauty is the founder of fashion brand House of Harlow and has teamed up with make-up giants Urban Decay to launch a collection of products perfect for festival season and likes to keep her bag stocked with crystal spray for meeting people who act like ''animals'' and a pack of mints to refresh before sharing a kiss with her husband Joel Madden.

She said: ''I keep a rose water spray, and sometimes I keep a crystal spray because people are animals and sometimes we just need to clear the energy. [I also keep] a few Altoids in case we want to French (kiss).''

And although the former 'The Simple Life' star loves using House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner to jazz up her festival look she only wants her make up to enhance her natural beauty, rather than transforming her into a different person but admits she likes to use the ''sparkle'' in place of her jewellery.

Speaking to Glamour.com, she said: ''This weekend I'm really into the glitter liquid liner. It's not in your face. It's not hurting anyone. You're just doing it for you, you know what I mean? It just like a nice accent, and I think that's my attitude toward makeup as a whole. It should accentuate who you already are, not trying to change you into somebody else. What's wrong with a little sparkle in your life? Nothing. You could even do it up your ear and then people would be like, 'Is she pierced?' No, it's just, I don't know what it is, but it's dope. And then you for yourself know what it is.''