Nicole Richie keeps her festival bag stocked for any occasion when she attends the the annual star-studded Californian music festival.
Nicole Richie says her Coachella staple is crystal spray to ''clear people's energy''.
The 36-year-old beauty is the founder of fashion brand House of Harlow and has teamed up with make-up giants Urban Decay to launch a collection of products perfect for festival season and likes to keep her bag stocked with crystal spray for meeting people who act like ''animals'' and a pack of mints to refresh before sharing a kiss with her husband Joel Madden.
She said: ''I keep a rose water spray, and sometimes I keep a crystal spray because people are animals and sometimes we just need to clear the energy. [I also keep] a few Altoids in case we want to French (kiss).''
And although the former 'The Simple Life' star loves using House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner to jazz up her festival look she only wants her make up to enhance her natural beauty, rather than transforming her into a different person but admits she likes to use the ''sparkle'' in place of her jewellery.
Speaking to Glamour.com, she said: ''This weekend I'm really into the glitter liquid liner. It's not in your face. It's not hurting anyone. You're just doing it for you, you know what I mean? It just like a nice accent, and I think that's my attitude toward makeup as a whole. It should accentuate who you already are, not trying to change you into somebody else. What's wrong with a little sparkle in your life? Nothing. You could even do it up your ear and then people would be like, 'Is she pierced?' No, it's just, I don't know what it is, but it's dope. And then you for yourself know what it is.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.