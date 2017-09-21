Nicole Richie's nine-year-old daughter Harlow loves to experiment with her mother's makeup and change her hair colour.

The 35-year-old fashion designer's first born with her rocker husband Joel Madden enjoys changing up the shade of her locks and Nicole doesn't mind because she thinks it's good for ''the soul''.

She said: ''She loves to experiment with hair, and I let her do that. She's finding joy in that and I feel like she's kind of figuring out for herself what she likes and experimenting with different colours. Whether it's makeup or not, experimenting with colour is really important for the soul. So I just let her go at it.''

Nicole debuted her jewellery line House of Harlow 1960 in 2008, and has since expanded the brand to include a clothing range.

Despite her business being clothes and accessories, Harlow is more a ''hair and makeup girl'' and loves to watch tutorials on applying makeup.

She added to PEOPLE: ''My daughter loves makeup ... She's on her own thing, you know? It's cool. It's cool to watch. She's way further down the line than I am. She loves makeup, she loves a makeup tutorial. That's her thing. She's a hair and makeup girl.''

Meanwhile, Nicole admitted creating show-stopping clothes and accessories for her label is something she enjoys spending all of her time doing.

Speaking about her involvement with creative process for the fashion house, the golden haired beauty - who is the adopted daughter of 'Hello' hitmaker Lionel Richie - said: ''I live and breathe it. I wouldn't spend my time doing this if I couldn't 100 percent be there.''

And the former 'The Simple Life' star has revealed Los Angeles has been a ''huge inspiration'' for her and had a large influence on her pieces.

She explained: ''LA was a huge inspiration for me.''