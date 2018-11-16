Nicole Richie has included a reminder to ''keep your eye out for the bees'' in her new fashion range.

The 37-year-old reality star and fashion designer is set to launch her new Honey Minx range on November 20 with videos appearing on e-commerce platform NowWith Network by Yahoo Lifestyle.

And Nicole has said every item in the collection features a small ''hidden bee'' design, which she included as a reminder to encourage people to save the important insects from extinction.

She said: ''You'll see on every piece, there's a little cute hidden bee. On everything. Keep your eye out, always, for the bees.''

Nicole is a keen beekeeper and honey maker, and says her passion for the creatures was ''important'' to her when designing her clothing line.

She added: ''I also am a beekeeper, and it's very important to me to give bees a home, and we should care about them.''

The former 'Simple Life' star - who has daughter Harlow, 10, and son Sparrow, nine, with her husband Joel Madden - referenced bees in the title of her line too, but says Honey Minx is also a reference to her adopted parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''My nickname, from the time I was a little girl, was Honey Child. Both my parents are from Alabama, and every time I would walk into the house they'd say, 'Honey child, get on in here!'''

Previously, Nicole praised the idea of putting her clothing range on NowWith, as the videos uploaded to the site will be entirely shoppable, with viewers able to hover over an item in the video and place it in their shopping basket.

She said: ''I needed a new way of speaking directly to my customer and this is something that is even more different than selling on Revolve. It's a combination of my two worlds, fashion and television.

''It's also about feeling like you want to be a part of it and being able to touch the video and get the product right there. It's very cool, extremely authentic to who I am.''