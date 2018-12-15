Nicole Richie doesn't like the word ''trend''.

The 37-year-old television personality and fashion designer has said she doesn't keep up with the latest style trends, because she doesn't like to do what everyone else is doing, as she finds it ''limiting and very alienating''.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, the former 'Simple Life' star said: ''I actually really encourage my customers to stay away from the word 'trend' because I think it is extremely limiting and very alienating.

''It [trend] just means that the majority of people are wearing it right now. That's not something that serves me, I couldn't even tell you a trend right now if you paid me.''

And although she might not incorporate the latest trends in her fashion lines, she has been adding a touch of her own personality to her new Honey Minx range, which launched via the NowWith Network last month.

Every item in the collection features a small ''hidden bee'' design, which Nicole included as a reminder to encourage people to save the important insects from extinction.

She said: ''You'll see on every piece, there's a little cute hidden bee. On everything. Keep your eye out, always, for the bees.''

Nicole is a keen beekeeper and honey maker, and says her passion for the creatures was ''important'' to her when designing her clothing line.

She added: ''I also am a beekeeper, and it's very important to me to give bees a home, and we should care about them.''

The 'Candidly Nicole' star - who has daughter Harlow, 10, and son Sparrow, nine, with her husband Joel Madden - referenced bees in the title of her line too, but says Honey Minx is also a reference to her adopted parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey.

She said: ''My nickname, from the time I was a little girl, was Honey Child. Both my parents are from Alabama, and every time I would walk into the house they'd say, 'Honey child, get on in here!'''