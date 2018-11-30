Snooki was worried about not being able to get pregnant again.

The 30-year-old reality TV star - who revealed earlier this month is expecting her third baby with 31-year-old husband Jionni LaValle - admitted she was concerned because of how long it was taking the couple to conceive.

Speaking on her YouTube channel in a video documenting the earliest days of her pregnancy, she said: ''I'm just super excited to get this going.

''Me and Jionni have been trying to have a baby since July and now it's finally happened. I was getting a little worried because it wasn't happening as soon as I wanted it to.''

Snooki - who already has six-year-old son Lorenzo and four-year-old daughter Giovanna - recently revealed the exciting news with her followers on social media.

The 'Jersey Shore' star posted a picture of her kids holding up her ultrasound scan and captioned the image: ''What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving (sic)''

Snooki and Jionni, 31, have been married since 2014 and the reality star previously admitted the loved-up couple were ''trying'' for another baby.

Speaking in August, she shared: ''I'm trying now. I'm practising now. It's going good. I'm not pregnant yet but, I mean, we've been practising for a month now so...''

Prior to that, Snooki conceded that parenthood had transformed her life and forced her to behave in a more mature way.

She revealed, too, that at one point in her life, she ''didn't even like kids''.

Snooki said: ''On 'Jersey Shore' I was in my early 20s. I describe that period as being in my college years. The only thing I was thinking about was living it up and having fun.

''Once I met Jionni, I started to calm down. However, when I got pregnant, I knew things were going to be different. I was terrified. I was never really good with kids, and at one point, I didn't even like kids.

''When Lorenzo arrived, my whole life completely changed. Everything came naturally and was so beautiful. I found myself not wanting to go out and just wanting to be with him all the time.

''Lorenzo has made me more mature and more responsible, and he made me grow up.''