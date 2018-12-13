Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is expecting a baby boy.

The 31-year-old reality TV star revealed last month she is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle - with whom she already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six - and has now shared a new video in which she announced the gender of their unborn tot.

On her YouTube channel, Snooki uploaded a video entitled ''Snooki's Gender Reveal Party'', in which she explained she was going to have her son hit a baseball filled with coloured powder, with blue powder signalling a boy, and pink for a girl.

She said: ''Thank you all for your support. We are so excited and we're so grateful for everything that's happened in our lives, especially our beautiful children. So today is a special day because it's my reveal party. I'm going to tell family and friends what we're having, and you guys of course.

''I decided that Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it's going to be blue or pink.''

The video then showed young Lorenzo hitting the ball, and Snooki's family cheer as it explodes with blue powder.

Snooki announced her impending arrival in November when she uploaded a picture on social media of her kids holding up her ultrasound scan.

She captioned the snap: ''What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving (sic)''

The 'Jersey Shore' star and Jionni, also 31, have been married since 2014 and the reality star previously admitted the loved-up couple were ''trying'' for another baby.

Speaking in August, she shared: ''I'm trying now. I'm practising now. It's going good. I'm not pregnant yet but, I mean, we've been practising for a month now so ...''