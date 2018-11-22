Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is pregnant with her third child.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has announced the news via her Instagram account, revealing that she and her husband Jionni LaValle are looking forward to welcoming a third child into their family.

Snooki - who already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six - posted a picture of her kids holding up her ultrasound scan and captioned the image: ''What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving (sic)''

Snooki and Jionni, 31, have been married since 2014 and the reality star previously admitted the loved-up couple were ''trying'' for another baby.

Speaking in August, she shared: ''I'm trying now. I'm practising now. It's going good. I'm not pregnant yet but, I mean, we've been practising for a month now so...''

Prior to that, Snooki conceded that parenthood had transformed her life and forced her to behave in a more mature way.

She revealed, too, that at one point in her life, she ''didn't even like kids''.

Snooki said: ''On 'Jersey Shore' I was in my early 20s. I describe that period as being in my college years. The only thing I was thinking about was living it up and having fun.

''Once I met Jionni, I started to calm down. However, when I got pregnant, I knew things were going to be different. I was terrified. I was never really good with kids, and at one point, I didn't even like kids.

''When Lorenzo arrived, my whole life completely changed. Everything came naturally and was so beautiful. I found myself not wanting to go out and just wanting to be with him all the time.

''Lorenzo has made me more mature and more responsible, and he made me grow up.''