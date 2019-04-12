Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has revealed her baby boy will be called Angelo.

The 31-year-old reality star is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle - with whom she already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six - and she took to social media to reveal the name they have chosen for their second son.

Snooki posted on Instagram to show off some adorable baby gifts she received from her 'Jersey Shore' co-star Deena Cortese - including a personalised teddy bear security blanket and a piggy bank - all with the name Angelo printed on them.

She said: ''Look what Deena got me! So you guys know the name, it's gonna be Angelo.''

Snooki announced her impending arrival in November when she uploaded a picture on social media of her kids holding up her ultrasound scan.

She captioned the snap: ''What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving (sic)''

The following month, she continued to keep her fans up to date as she confirmed she would be having a baby boy in a video featuring her son hit a baseball filled with coloured powder, with the blue powder signalling the couple would be having a son.

She explained: ''Thank you all for your support. We are so excited and we're so grateful for everything that's happened in our lives, especially our beautiful children. So today is a special day because it's my reveal party. I'm going to tell family and friends what we're having, and you guys of course.

''I decided that Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it's going to be blue or pink.''

The star and Jionni, also 31, have been married since 2014 and the reality star previously admitted the loved-up couple were ''trying'' for another baby.

Speaking in August, she shared: ''I'm trying now. I'm practising now. It's going good. I'm not pregnant yet but, I mean, we've been practising for a month now so ...''