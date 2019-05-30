Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has given birth to her third child.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and her husband Jionni LaVelle have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Angelo James LaVelle, after he was born in the early hours of Thursday (30.05.19) morning.

The news was first reported by People magazine, and Snooki - who already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six, with Jionni - later took to her Instagram to share two pictures from her tot's photoshoot with the outlet, where she revealed he weighs 7.5lbs.

She captioned the professional snaps: ''Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs (sic)''

Snooki, 31, will no doubt be overjoyed with Angelo's arrival, as she's been posting on social media recently begging the tot to be born, as she was growing increasingly fed up with being pregnant.

In one snap on her Instagram Story last week, she wrote: ''come out you little s**t (sic)''

And earlier this month, the star admitted she was ''annoyed'' that her son was likely to be two weeks overdue, as she was ready to give birth to him.

She said: ''So I just got back from the doctor's office. I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so.

''So I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable.''

The extra time gave the star ample opportunity to pick a name for her tot, and she revealed last month that she and Jionni had settled on Angelo.

Snooki posted on Instagram to show off some adorable baby gifts she received from her 'Jersey Shore' co-star Deena Cortese - including a personalised teddy bear security blanket and a piggy bank - all with the name Angelo printed on them.

She said: ''Look what Deena got me! So you guys know the name, it's gonna be Angelo.''