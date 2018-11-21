Nicole Kidman has revealed that she enjoys working with unusual directors because she is a ''strange'' person so she is able to embrace their eccentricities.
The 51-year-old Oscar winner enjoys making movies with filmmakers who challenge her and she admits Lars Von Trier was probably the most unusual director she has collaborated with because everything he did was unconventional, including the way he even entered rooms.
In an interview with Variety, Kidman - who made 2003's revenge tragedy 'Dogville' with the Danish artist - said: ''I'm strange. So what other people go is totally strange, I don't find strange. I was sitting there, and Lars was literally at the window of the hotel, outside. And then he's climbing in. That's sort of weird. And then driving around in his camper van, because he doesn't fly. Or hiking in the forest in the dead of winter in the snow, and that's rehearsal.''
Kidman has starred in a variety of different genres of movies such as war drama 'Cold Mountain', murderous thriller 'Dead Calm', musical extravaganza 'Moulin Rouge! and very soon superhero blockbuster as she plays Queen Atlanna in the upcoming DC Extended Universe blockbuster 'Aquaman'.
The Australian actress - who can currently be seen as the Baptist mother of a teenage boy who is forced into gay conversion therapy in 'Boy Erased' - has always prided herself on never following a rule book when it comes to the roles she tales on.
She explained: ''Could you ever plan this? This is a completely free-fall career. I think there's only a handful of actors that can choose their whole career, every job. If you're in it for the long run, you want to work and you want to act and you want to connect and tell stories. That's going to lead you on many different paths. That's how I've approached it. Now that I'm older, time is more precious. There isn't an endless amount of time.''
