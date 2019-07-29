'Big Little Lies' stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have suggested that the HBO series could return for a third season.
'Big Little Lies' could return for a third season.
The TV show - which is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty - has been hugely popular with critics and viewers and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have hinted that it could return to HBO for another series.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicole said: ''We will decide as a group. We listen to the way in which people react because so much of TV is a very immediate medium.''
The 52-year-old actress and executive producers is wary about discussing the open-ended finale to season two for fear of spoiling an unconfirmed third season.
She continued: ''It's so important not to discuss all of the intricacies of this, because if we do a season three, there's going to be things that will be explained. It's probably better to allow just a little mystery.''
On creating a third season, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys, said: ''This group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it.''
Reese added that she felt the most important factor in determining whether the series would have a third season is whether there is enough story left to tell about 'The Monterey Five.'
She said: ''If there are conversations still to be had, I think that's really what determines if we can tell a season three.''
Bloys also discussed recent allegations that there was bad blood between season two director Andrea Arnold and executive producers Jean-Marc Vallée and David E. Kelly after IndieWire claimed that creative control had been taken from Arnold.
Casey said: ''The idea that creative control was taken from the director [Arnold], it's just a false premise.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...