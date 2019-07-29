'Big Little Lies' could return for a third season.

The TV show - which is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty - has been hugely popular with critics and viewers and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have hinted that it could return to HBO for another series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicole said: ''We will decide as a group. We listen to the way in which people react because so much of TV is a very immediate medium.''

The 52-year-old actress and executive producers is wary about discussing the open-ended finale to season two for fear of spoiling an unconfirmed third season.

She continued: ''It's so important not to discuss all of the intricacies of this, because if we do a season three, there's going to be things that will be explained. It's probably better to allow just a little mystery.''

On creating a third season, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys, said: ''This group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it.''

Reese added that she felt the most important factor in determining whether the series would have a third season is whether there is enough story left to tell about 'The Monterey Five.'

She said: ''If there are conversations still to be had, I think that's really what determines if we can tell a season three.''

Bloys also discussed recent allegations that there was bad blood between season two director Andrea Arnold and executive producers Jean-Marc Vallée and David E. Kelly after IndieWire claimed that creative control had been taken from Arnold.

Casey said: ''The idea that creative control was taken from the director [Arnold], it's just a false premise.''