Reese Witherspoon has revealed she decided to bring her ''two worlds'' together with her latest campaign shoot.
Reese Witherspoon enjoys ''merging her worlds'' as a fashion designer and actress.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who was born in Louisiana, New Orleans - founded her fashion label Draper James in 2015 as a nod to her Southern upbringing with a range of clothing which aims to ''emphasise southern roots and personal style''.
Reese wanted to photograph her upcoming collection in the Californian city of Monterey, where her hit show is currently filming its second series so she could bring together her two ''creative'' projects.
Speaking to Bazaar.com, the 42-year-old beauty said: ''For the Draper James Summer 18 shoot, we went behind the scenes in Monterey, where I'm currently filming, it was fun to merge my worlds together for a day and I'm excited to give you a sneak peek into my life as an actor, producer and founder and creative director of Draper James!''
Reese and fellow cast member Nicole Kidman worked hard to pitch the original book by Liana Moriarty to get the series created on HBO.
Reese admitted that as co-producers of the show - which follows the lives of three women who become involved in a murder investigation - the opportunity was ''dream come true''.
She explained: ''It's an incredible feeling to work very hard to bring a production to the screen. Finding 'Big Little Lies' as a book and then working to make it come to life has really been a dream come true.
''I also love getting to work with my cast and incredibly talented female co-stars.''
Reese revealed that before the cast - which includes Shaliene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern - have to film tough scenes for the show, which deals with issues such as domestic abuse and rape, they like to have ''dance parties'' to lighten the mood.
She said: ''Before tough scenes, we have really fun dance parties in our trailers!''
