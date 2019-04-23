Nicole Kidman doesn't think she could ''motivate'' her children to follow her career path.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has adult children Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 10, and Faith, eight, with spouse Keith Urban - admitted her youngest daughters are both musical, while Sunday is also interested in acting but the award-winning star won't be trying to get them ''into'' her profession.

She said: ''You can't really get kids into anything, I've realised. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.''

Nicole thinks it is important to have ''boundaries'' for her young children.

She told America's Vanity Fair magazine: ''They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries.''

The 51-year-old actress makes sure she and Keith regularly attend church with their kids but she insists she doesn't have blind faith.

She said: ''That's how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too.

''I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn't say it's absolutism, there's constant questioning--I'm a willful, feisty girl.

''For me it's very important that I don't have judgment. My dad would always say, 'Tolerance is the most important thing.' ''

And Nicole - who is a Goodwill Ambassador for UN women - is doing her best to educate her daughters about causes that she is passionate about, such as campaigns to end violence towards women.

She said: ''I was talking to Sunday about there being little girls in different parts of this world who don't own their bodies. A man owns their body. Her eyes were like 'What?' We're trying to educate about those things. But it's giving the information gently, and then guiding.''