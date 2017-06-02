Nicole Kidman is donating her Balenciaga wedding dress to an Australian exhibit.

The 49-year-old actress adorned an elegant ivory-coloured lace dress created by fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière when she married husband Keith Urban in 2006, and the golden-haired beauty has revealed she is giving the gown to an artist to feature in an exhibition titled 'Love' because she supports anything romantic.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''I'm giving my wedding dress, the Balenciaga one that Nicolas Ghesquière did for me, to an Australian exhibit called ''Love.' I'll support anything that supports love. Truly. Isn't it the essence of everything? It can heal so many things. Good love, sweet love, kind love, gentle love, powerful love. There are so many different forms of love, which then leads to loss, which then leads to all the primary emotions. We all know children who were raised with love. You can see them.''

And the Hollywood icon believes ''dreams'' are attached to fashion, especially when they are presented in a format that takes your breath away.

She explained: ''There are dreams attached to fashion. When it's presented in a way where you go [gasp], it just makes you feel good.''

Nicole also enjoys being able to express her feelings in the clothes she wears, and she has admitted she chooses to wear certain garments to channel her inner ''rebellion'', to fit in, but to also show she is ''different'' from other people.

She said: ''It allows me to express what I'm feeling, as in, I want to wear that because that's actually my rebellion right now. Or that's my way of fitting in. Or it's my way of saying no. Or it's my way of saying I'm different. I grew up with a grandmother and a mother who loved clothes.''