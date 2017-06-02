Nicole Kidman is donating her Balenciaga wedding dress to an Australian exhibit because it is in the name of love and she will do anything for romance.
Nicole Kidman is donating her Balenciaga wedding dress to an Australian exhibit.
The 49-year-old actress adorned an elegant ivory-coloured lace dress created by fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière when she married husband Keith Urban in 2006, and the golden-haired beauty has revealed she is giving the gown to an artist to feature in an exhibition titled 'Love' because she supports anything romantic.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''I'm giving my wedding dress, the Balenciaga one that Nicolas Ghesquière did for me, to an Australian exhibit called ''Love.' I'll support anything that supports love. Truly. Isn't it the essence of everything? It can heal so many things. Good love, sweet love, kind love, gentle love, powerful love. There are so many different forms of love, which then leads to loss, which then leads to all the primary emotions. We all know children who were raised with love. You can see them.''
And the Hollywood icon believes ''dreams'' are attached to fashion, especially when they are presented in a format that takes your breath away.
She explained: ''There are dreams attached to fashion. When it's presented in a way where you go [gasp], it just makes you feel good.''
Nicole also enjoys being able to express her feelings in the clothes she wears, and she has admitted she chooses to wear certain garments to channel her inner ''rebellion'', to fit in, but to also show she is ''different'' from other people.
She said: ''It allows me to express what I'm feeling, as in, I want to wear that because that's actually my rebellion right now. Or that's my way of fitting in. Or it's my way of saying no. Or it's my way of saying I'm different. I grew up with a grandmother and a mother who loved clothes.''
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...