Nicole Kidman has admitted she almost quit acting but her mother talked her out of retiring.
Nicole Kidman planned to retire after giving birth to her daughter.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with husband Keith Urban, and adopted kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - was ''pretty much done'' with her career but her mother Janelle, talked her out of her decision, insisting she'd worked too hard to simply call it a day.
Speaking on 'Today', Nicole admitted: ''I went through a period, particularly after I gave birth to Sunday, where I was pretty much done. I was pretty much going to finish up my career.
''I was just moving towards that place and then my mother said to me, 'I don't think you should retire or give up. I don't think that's your path. You have a creative fire and you should let it, if not burn, then simmer, until you want it to burn again.'
''She said to me, 'Everything in your life has always been hard won, you have never been given things on a platter. You had to audition and work and really... in terms of career-wise, it was a long, hard road.' She goes, 'You don't just abandon it.' ''
Nicole previously admitted she wasn't getting the roles she wanted so she ''made opportunities'' for herself.
She explained: ''That was the great thing about reading something like 'Big Little Lies' and going, 'We can get this made.' And I have to say for [Reese Witherspoon] and I to have taken that from nothing and all the way to here, we both said, 'We weren't getting the opportunities of great roles.' I mean, sometimes every now and then, but I think now, particularly for women, we're in a position where if it's not happening, you've got to make it happen for you.
''You've got to make opportunities for yourself and your friends. And that's pretty much what 'Big Little Lies' was. It was building opportunities for ourselves and our friends, and it just happened to become what it became, but that was because there was an enormous amount of passion behind it as well and optimism, actually.''
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...