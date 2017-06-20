Nicole Kidman has admitted she felt like she had no life after her divorce from Tom Cruise.
Nicole Kidman felt lonely after her divorce from Tom Cruise.
The Australian actress, who turned 50 today (20.06.17), had no one to celebrate her Oscar win for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in 'The Hours' in 2003, following her split from the 54-year-old 'Mission Impossible' actor in 2001, which made her feel like she had ''no life''.
She recalled thinking: ''I still don't have a life, what is wrong with me? Who do I jump on the bed with, and order pancakes with?''
However, the 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with Tom - has found a person to share life's experiences with in husband Keith Urban.
The 'Lion' star - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with the 49-year-old country musician - couldn't be happier and as she reaches the milestone age, she admits she still pretends she is 21.
Asked about turning half a century, she told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''It feels sort of like an accomplishment. But I still try to conduct myself with the abandon of a 21 year old.''
The blonde beauty will spend her birthday surrounded by her family.
She said: ''My sister is coming over with her children and it will just be family. I am so happy with that.''
Nicole - who has her own production company Blossom Films - has achieved a tremendous amount during her career, but she is yet to direct a movie, something she hasn't ruled out.
Asked if she sees herself helming a movie, she replied: ''Who knows? Hopefully it ain't over yet.''
Despite turning 50 this year, the actress previously said she is getting more work than ever.
She said: ''I'm turning 50 this year and I've never had more work than right now. And that's partly because I work in television, I can work on films that are made to be shown on a small screen and I can work on films shown on a big screen. As an actor I get to work in all of the mediums.''
