Oscar winner 'Moulin Rouge' actress Nicole Kidman has pleaded with women to support female directors after less than four per cent of women directed movies in 2016.
Nicole Kidman is urging women to support female directors.
The 49-year-old actress is currently starring in 'The Beguiled', a cinematic adaptation of Thomas P. Cullinan's 1966 novel co-starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell, but despite being a female-centric movie directed by Sofia Coppola, Nicole insists it's still disappointing that female filmmakers are still in the minority.
Speaking at a press conference to promote the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, she said: ''Still only about four per cent of women directed the major motion pictures of 2016. That there says it all. I think that's an important thing to say and keep saying.
''Luckily, we had Jane Campion and Sofia here. We as women have to support female directors, that's a given now. Everyone is saying it's so different now - but it isn't. Listen to the statistics.''
'The Beguiled' follows a group of women at an all-girls boarding school during the Civil War era who get interrupted by the arrival of a wounded Union soldier.
As the only male in the film, Colin said: ''I grew up in my life with three brilliant and strong women in my life, my mother and my sisters. Sofia set a very particular mood in the working environment that was one of comfort and ease and trust ... it was really, I've been doing this 20 years and I think this was my favourite experience and my favourite shoot.''
His respect for the director seemed to be contagious with Kirsten, who has starred in a number of Coppola films, praised the filmmakers work.
She said: ''If Sofia handed me the phone book and said, 'We're going to make this movie,' I would do it.''
New Zealand filmmaker Jane - who directed Oscar-winning drama 'The Piano' - is the only woman who has ever won the Cannes Film Festival's top accolade, the Palme d'Or prize.
