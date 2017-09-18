Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie prize at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17).

The 50-year-old star won the coveted award on account of her starring role in the HBO mini-series 'Big Little Lies', which also features the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, and in her acceptance speech, Nicole thanked her husband Keith Urban and her children.

The Australian actress - who has kids Isabella, 24, Connor, 22, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six - said: ''I have a huge artistic family who supported me throughout all my ups and downs. You have been so loyal to me throughout my whole life thank you for that.

''I have two little girls - Sunnie and Faith. And my darling Keith who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path. And they have sacrificed so much for it.

''So this is yours. I just want my two little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mumma didn't put me to bed it's because of this - (at least) I got something!'''

In her speech, Nicole also hailed the impact of the acclaimed series, saying it has ''shone a light on domestic abuse''.

She explained: ''It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know.

''It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more.''

In addition to Nicole's personal triumph, 'Big Little Lies' was also named Best Limited Series at the awards bash.

Other big-name winners at the Microsoft Theater - where TV star Stephen Colbert performed the role of host - included Riz Ahmed, who won the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role in 'The Night Of', while Donald Glover was named the Best Comedy Actor for 'Atlanta'.

Full winners list from 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series:

Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding TV Movie:

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Reality Competition Program:

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series:

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None, 'Thanksgiving'

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:

Reed Morano, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale, 'Offred'

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special:

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or a Dramatic Special:

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live