Nicole Kidman headed straight to bed after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 50-year-old actress - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with spouse Keith Urban, and Isabella, 25, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - picked up the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie for her work on 'Big Little Lies' at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (21.01.18) but didn't have any big celebrations planned because she wasn't feeling well.

She admitted: ''I feel a little ragged right now and I'm going home to put on my jammies and get into bed.

''[Keith told me] 'Baby, you have to go home and get into bed now.'

''We've got our little girls waiting at home, so...I've gotta get back into bed in a minute.''

Nicole referenced her illness as she accepted her award, admitting feeling under the weather and working on a tough new project, 'Destroyer' - in which she plays an undercover detective - had left her emotional.

She said in her speech: ''Yikes! I'm crying.

''I'm incredibly nervous, because this is reality colliding with fantasy right now. I was working till 1:00 a.m., which is a fantastic blessing, but I have the flu and I'm playing a pretty out-there, raw character right now, so I've had a little trouble shedding it.''

Nicole was delighted to win the award and admitted she thinks it's ''wonderful'' to have done so at the age of 50, especially when shortlisted in a category that included her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Laura Dern, also 50, Reese Witherspoon, 41, Jessica Lange, 68, and 71-year-old Susan Sarandon.

She said: ''To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary and at this time in the industry when these things are going on...

''Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, I revere you. I've watched you, and I've learned from you.

''How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old? Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives...We are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It's only the beginning.''