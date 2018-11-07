Nicole Kidman will conduct an on-stage interview, discussing her illustrious acting career, at BAFTA's London headquarters on Wednesday 21 November.
Nicole Kidman will discuss her 35-year career at a special 'BAFTA A Life in Pictures' event.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced that the 51-year-old Australian actress will conduct an on-stage interview discussing her various acting achievements at BAFTA's London headquarters in Piccadilly, on Wednesday November 21.
The Academy Award-winning actress has appeared in many acclaimed and iconic films since her breakthrough role in the 1989 thriller 'Dead Calm' which earned her international recognition.
Her works include 'Moulin Rouge', 'Eyes Wide Shut', 'The Others', 'Dogville' and 'The Beguiled' as well as the television programme 'Big Little Lies' - which she also co-produced - and for which she received the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress.
The series has previously hosted figures including Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, David Fincher, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Sam Mendes, Helen Mirren, Alan Rickman, Vanessa Redgrave, Martin Scorsese, Kristin Scott Thomas, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Jeremy Irons.
The honour comes after the star was presented with the Career Achievement Honour at this year's Hollywood Film Awards.
Nicole admitted it was ''incredibly validating'' and gave her the ''opportunity'' to throw her ''support and voice'' behind things she is ''passionate'' about however, she also revealed she didn't go into acting just for acclaim or awards.
She said: ''I've just always wanted to act since I was a little girl. I needed to. And I started it at school, I went to drama school, and I've just continued on the path and it's lead me to the most wonderful places and it's given me so much joy.''
Public tickets will be available to book from Friday 9 November at 12:30pm at www.bafta.org/whats-on/.
