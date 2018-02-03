Nicole Kidman reportedly indulges in beauty treatments costing $7,000 before she walks a red carpet.
Nicole Kidman reportedly spends $7,000 on beauty treatments before a red carpet event.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress is said to maintain her flawless, dewy glow thanks to HD Diamond and Ruby peels - which involve having her face scrubbed with jewels - followed by a lactic peel and a La Prarie White Caviar Illuminating facial, which is designed to diminish age spots.
And the 50-year-old star has even tried a ''flying ant facial'', which costs over $6,000 and uses insect secretions to make the skin glow.
A source told heat magazine: ''Nicole's treatments don't come cheap but she knows it's what she has to pay to look as good as possible.
''She'll happily spend $7,000 as she wants the most advanced treatments and therapists. She's willing to try most things.''
While she takes great care of her skin, the 'Beguiled' actress - who has Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with her husband Keith Urban and Connor, 22, and Isabella, 24, with former spouse Tom Cruise - previously admitted she doesn't like to spend a lot of time having her make-up done.
She said: ''I can't be in the chair for more than 20-25 minutes so I'm like the speed dial of makeup, I'm like, 'Go! Quick! Fast!' because I don't like sitting, I'd rather be with my kids or I'd rather have a work out.
''I'm also trying to manage my time, and I don't know that many women who can sit around in a salon ... everyone's trying to multitask these days so I'm always like, 'Quick, quick! Do my hair and makeup at the same time', but I'm also massively into hydration because I tend to have dry skin so I always put oils on, any oils I can get, I just love moisture and I love a good mask.''
And Nicole feels less is more with her make-up and she has ''always regretted'' it when she's heavily made up.
She added: ''Less is more. Whenever I've worn really heavy makeup I've always regretted it.
''I always think people look better with less make-up. I love dewy skin, it's hard to do it but when you just emphasise lashes ... oh, and I love red lips. When in doubt have a red lip!''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...