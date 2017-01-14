Nicole Kidman has admitted she turned down the chance to star on Broadway because her daughters didn't want her to do it.
The 'Lion' actress enjoyed her stint in London's West End in 'Photograph 51' in 2015, and was keen to reprise her role in the production in New York, but Sunday, eight, and six-year-old Faith - her kids with husband Keith Urban - were unhappy at the prospect because she missed too much family time because of her stage commitments.
She admitted: '''Photograph 51' was such a profound, spontaneous, incredible experience. I loved that instantaneous reaction, which you never have with film.
''I wanted to do 'Photograph 51' on Broadway, that was the plan.
''But then I put the plan to my girls and they said nope!
''When I did it, it was hard, I wasn't there for bedtimes, I wasn't there for dinner and this is where a balance between work and family is impossible.
''You have to make a choice and it will always be them.''
And the 49-year-old star - who also has grown-up kids Connor, 21, and Isabella, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - admitted the youngsters are a big factor when it comes to choosing her movie roles because she has to fit her work around their schedule.
She told OK! magazine: ''They'll come wherever I'm working. But it has to work for them and their lives, their routines.
''I can't pick up and take a job because it appeals to me, because it's what I want to do.''
Nicole recently revealed the statement-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress she donned for the Golden Globes was chosen by her daughters, even though it wasn't to her usual tastes.
She said: ''I was trying all the frocks on and when I put this on they both jumped up and said, 'Mummy, you look like a beautiful fairy on that dress!' So that was it. I stopped trying on any of the others and said to them that I'm wearing the fairy dress to the Globes.
''It's not really what I would normally wear but it made the girls happy.''
