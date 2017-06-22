Nicole Kidman can't believe how ''similar'' she is to her daughters.

The 'Big Little Lies' star can't believe how much her youngest children - Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, who she has with her husband Keith Urban - are like her.

She told Allure magazine: ''When I'm doing a character, I'll do a massive amount of research, which I then kind of throw out. But I've gone in and it's there and I have it as reference.

''It's like sitting for an exam. I don't like to go in not having done my work. I was always like that as a kid, and my daughters are both like that now. I see them and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. they're so similar.'''

Meanwhile, Nicole - who also has Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - recently admitted she nearly walked away from acting when she was pregnant with Sunday.

Asked if she has ever walked away from anything, Nicole confessed: ''Many times. But for an array of reasons. Sometimes it's because of family ... There are so many life issues that come into it when you're working. We both have children and that's a big commitment, isn't it? ...

''At one point, I think I was pregnant with Sunday, and I was like, 'I'm going to give up acting, I'm done. It's too much. And the baby and that's it.' And my mom was like, 'Don't do that. Take some time off but don't give it up.' She said, 'Keep your toe in the water' because she said, 'You're going to want that as you get older.' And it's also healthy, if you have a creative spirit and you're artistic, there does have to be a place for that.''