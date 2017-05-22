Nicole Kidman approaches her acting career like she's 21-years-old again.

The 49-year-old actress is ''trying to stay bold and open'' with her acting choices just like she did at the beginning of her career.

Speaking at a press conference at Cannes Film Festival, she said: ''I'm at that place in my life where I try to act as though I'm 21 and starting my career.

''At this stage in my life, I'm trying to stay bold and open and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in.''

Meanwhile, Nicole - who has Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her spouse Keith Urban - previously revealed she turns down work for the sake of her family.

She said: ''My time is precious, I think once you reach a certain age the time becomes incredibly important - you're like [gasp]. I'm raising a six and an eight year old who are in school so there's only a certain amount of time I can work because of their school year.

''That means I pass on things a lot ... because ultimately - and this is just me - my family life is the most important thing to me so I'm not going to jeopardise that in any way shape or form.''

And the 'Big Little Lies' star feels ''so lucky'' to be married to Keith.

She shared: ''Keith and I always say that we are just so lucky to have each other. In this world, to be able to come back to that love and that strength is so nourishing and powerful.

''And I am coming up an 11-year wedding anniversary, 12 years together, and that's a big thing. And that is through absolute commitment and kindness, the desire to protect and help each other, what our relationship is.''