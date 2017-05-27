Nicole Kidman is more confident than ever and credits husband Keith Urban for making her feel secure.
Nicole Kidman credits Keith Urban for boosting her self-esteem.
The 'Top of the Lake' actress - who has daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her country singer spouse, as well as grown-up kids Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - wasn't particularly confident when she was younger, but with the support of a happy relationship, she is much more secure in her own skin these days.
She said: ''I didn't [feel comfortable] as a kid or a teenager. Not even in my early 20s.
''Your confidence grows as you get older, particularly when you're in a loving relationship. Everything strengthens.
''A lot of that insecurity and desire to please is based on low self-esteem, so trying to build that is important. And Keith has been a huge part of it.''
And the Australian star couldn't be happier with her life at the moment.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I'm aware of being in a sweet spot right now but it takes contrasts to have that awareness.
''You have to have experiences, ups and downs and the idea that life is a long path. Right now, I'm the most balanced, awake, and alive I've ever been.''
Nicole has recently stopped straightening her hair and let it go ''curly and wild'' to please her youngest daughter.
She said: ''I let it go curly and wild. It has taken me 40-something years but I embrace curl.
''My littlest daughter has the same hair. She likes it when my hair is curly so I wear it for her.''
The 'Beguiled' actress works hard to maintain her slender physique but is teaching her young children about the importance of balance.
She said: ''I have a husband who doesn't really like working out but I'll go for a run or a swim and we try to get our kids to do physical activity.
''But then Sunday mornings are for making pancakes or having croissants. I really believe in the joy of life. It's a balance.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
It's difficult not to go into a movie like this with a sense of dread,...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...