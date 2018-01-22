Nicole Kidman was left feeling ''deeply emotional'' after her win at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (21.01.18).

The 50-year-old actress - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with spouse Keith Urban, and Isabella, 25, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - picked up the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie for her work on 'Big Little Lies' at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and has admitted she is ''very grateful'' for her win.

Speaking to People magazine about her gong - which comes as her first ever SAG Award win - she said: ''Emotional, deeply emotional, I have to say. And I like to be able to acknowledge that because I've done this pretty much my whole life and so for the actors to acknowledge the work - I'm very, very grateful.''

Although her win left her emotional, the star couldn't do much to celebrate her achievement as she previously admitted she wasn't feeling too well.

She admitted: ''I feel a little ragged right now and I'm going home to put on my jammies and get into bed.

''[Keith told me] 'Baby, you have to go home and get into bed now.'

''We've got our little girls waiting at home, so...I've gotta get back into bed in a minute.''

Nicole was delighted to win the award and admitted she thinks it's ''wonderful'' to have done so at the age of 50, especially when shortlisted in a category that included her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Laura Dern, also 50, Reese Witherspoon, 41, Jessica Lange, 68, and 71-year-old Susan Sarandon.

She said in her acceptance speech: ''To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary and at this time in the industry when these things are going on...

''Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, I revere you. I've watched you, and I've learned from you.

''How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old? Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives...We are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It's only the beginning.''