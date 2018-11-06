Nicole Kidman believes her career is ''so random and weird'' right now and she wishes she could get any movies made just by using Hollywood star power.
The 'Killing Of A Sacred Deer' star knows the ''power'' she has as an actress but insists she can't get every movie she wants made just by using her Hollywood star power.
She told USA Today: ''My career's so random and weird [at the moment] ... I can get a certain [film made] sometimes. And sometimes not. That's the reality. We cannot get funding for it ... I would love to say, 'Yeah, I can just get anything made.' I mean, maybe Bradley Cooper can, or something, but I can't.''
And the 51-year-old actress previously revealed she is ''giving up things'' she wants for the sake of her family - her husband Keith Urban and their two children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven.
She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''
Nicole is ''passionate'' about spending time with her family.
She added: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''
