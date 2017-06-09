Nicole Kidman has admitted going into a ''rage'' after filming brutal sex scenes for her role as an abused housewife in 'Big Little Lies'.
The 49-year-old actress played an abused housewife in the HBO drama series and admits the brutal intimate scenes made her feel so ''humiliated and devastated'' that she threw a rock through a glass door.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I just felt completely humiliated and devastated. And angry inside.
''I went home and I threw a rock through a glass door. I was obviously holding all that rage and what had been done.''
Meanwhile, when it comes to her acting career, Nicole recently revealed she approaches her acting career like she's 21-years-old again.
She said: ''I'm at that place in my life where I try to act as though I'm 21 and starting my career. At this stage in my life, I'm trying to stay bold and open and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in.''
And Nicole - who has Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her spouse Keith Urban - admits to turning down work for the sake of her family.
She explained: ''My time is precious, I think once you reach a certain age the time becomes incredibly important - you're like [gasp]. I'm raising a six and an eight year old who are in school so there's only a certain amount of time I can work because of their school year.
''That means I pass on things a lot ... because ultimately - and this is just me - my family life is the most important thing to me so I'm not going to jeopardise that in any way shape or form.''
