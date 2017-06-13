Nicole Kidman doesn't want a big party for her 50th.

The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' star will reach the milestone next week but all she wants to mark the big day is just to be with her ''divine husband'' Keith Urban and her family rather than throw a lavish bash.

She told E! News: ''[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister ... I've already been to Australia and saw my mom and it's too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids.

''That's it for me. I don't need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me I am happy.''

It comes after Nicole insisted she is ''embracing'' turning 50.

She said: ''I'm absolutely embracing it. I try to embrace all parts of my life now because I think you just go 'wow. I'm so lucky, so blessed.''

And Nicole - who has kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with spouse Keith - is looking forward to heading back to her native Australia to celebrate her birthday as she has no working commitments for the entire summer.

She added: ''I'm making an effort to go back and see my mum in Australia and spend time with her. I've got the whole summer off so I'm just kind of relaxing.''

The Hollywood star previously insisted she is getting more work than ever now.

She said: ''I'm turning 50 this year and I've never had more work than right now. And that's partly because I work in television, I can work on films that are made to be shown on a small screen and I can work on films shown on a big screen. As an actor I get to work in all of the mediums.''