Nicole Kidman's niece has spoken of the ''excruciating'' loss following the death of the actress' father, psychologist and biochemist Dr. Antony Kidman, in 2014.
Nicole Kidman's niece has spoken of the ''excruciating'' loss following the death of the actress' father in 2014.
Psychologist and biochemist Dr. Antony Kidman died suddenly of a heart attack in Singapore four years ago, closely followed by the death of his former son-in-law Angus Hawley the following year and Angus' daughter Lucia Hawley, 20, said it was a difficult time for the whole family.
According to Australia's Daily Telegraph, while speaking at a mental health unit renamed in Antony's memory at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney, Lucia said: ''He was always searching for a way to make people's lives easier, especially those who are struggling. The loss was excruciating.''
Speaking previously about her father's death, Nicole, 50, admitted that her grief was overwhelming.
She said: ''There are times you go, 'Gosh, I wish I could just go and hide in a hole and never come out'.
And she praised her musician husband Keith Urban with helping her to get through it.
She said: ''To have my husband just step up that way ... it makes me cry. We all go through hard times in our lives, but to be literally carried by your partner, and physically, at times, because I was so devastated.''
Nicole cherishes her own childhood memories of her father and vividly remembers him bringing mice to her school to talk about science.
She said: ''And all the kids are looking at me like I am crazy.''
The actress previously admitted that the ''massive tragedy'' had a big effect on her.
She said: ''Personally [it's been] really really really hard. My family underwent a massive tragedy. So not the best year. But I try not to be ungrateful - I'm grateful to be alive.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...