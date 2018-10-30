Nicole Kidman's daughters have cameo roles in the new series of 'Big Little Lies'.

The 51-year-old actress has been accompanied to the set of the drama - which she produces and also plays Celeste Wright - by 10-year-old Sunday and seven-year-old Faith, her kids with husband Keith Urban, and managed to get them in front of the camera.

She said: ''They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone, and I'm not being a big mouth.''

The second series of the show will feature Meryl Streep and the screen legend didn't even read the script before accepting the role of Nicole's character's mother-in-law.

Nicole told Ellen Degeneres: ''She was like, 'I want to be in the coven.' ''

Elsewhere on the show, the 'Aquaman' actress - who also has adult children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - spoke of the terrifying moment she and her family came face-to-face with a tarantula over the summer.

Nicole and Keith did their best to look brave in front of their kids, but were too scared to retrieve the jar they had trapped it in once they let it go outside.

She recalled: ''My kids saw it and screamed, and I went out. Keith was giggling so I'm like, 'Okay, I have to show that we're strong.'

''It was so strong, that spider. I couldn't believe the power. When I first put the glass over it, it tipped it over, and then I put it over again and caught it. But we did release it. We hiked down, the girls and I, and we released it into the brush.

''Well, we actually kind of threw the jar and ran. I was scared that it was going to be angry and might chase us. We gently threw it, and the kids were like, 'What about the jar?!' and I said, 'Forget the jar! Don't worry!' ''