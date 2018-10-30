Nicole Kidman's two young daughters have cameo roles in the new series of 'Big Little Lies'.
Nicole Kidman's daughters have cameo roles in the new series of 'Big Little Lies'.
The 51-year-old actress has been accompanied to the set of the drama - which she produces and also plays Celeste Wright - by 10-year-old Sunday and seven-year-old Faith, her kids with husband Keith Urban, and managed to get them in front of the camera.
She said: ''They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone, and I'm not being a big mouth.''
The second series of the show will feature Meryl Streep and the screen legend didn't even read the script before accepting the role of Nicole's character's mother-in-law.
Nicole told Ellen Degeneres: ''She was like, 'I want to be in the coven.' ''
Elsewhere on the show, the 'Aquaman' actress - who also has adult children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - spoke of the terrifying moment she and her family came face-to-face with a tarantula over the summer.
Nicole and Keith did their best to look brave in front of their kids, but were too scared to retrieve the jar they had trapped it in once they let it go outside.
She recalled: ''My kids saw it and screamed, and I went out. Keith was giggling so I'm like, 'Okay, I have to show that we're strong.'
''It was so strong, that spider. I couldn't believe the power. When I first put the glass over it, it tipped it over, and then I put it over again and caught it. But we did release it. We hiked down, the girls and I, and we released it into the brush.
''Well, we actually kind of threw the jar and ran. I was scared that it was going to be angry and might chase us. We gently threw it, and the kids were like, 'What about the jar?!' and I said, 'Forget the jar! Don't worry!' ''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...