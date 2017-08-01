Nicole Kidman only received ''hugs and kisses'' when she turned 50 years old last month, but insists that is ''enough'' for her.
The 'Big Little Lies' star celebrated the milestone on June 20 but has revealed she was gift-less on the day apart from the ''love'' of her husband, Keith Urban, and her children.
She said: ''I have enough. I get hugs and kisses and love. That's enough for me.''
Nicole admitted she has had ''a lot to celebrate'' recently following her 50th, her and Keith's 11th anniversary and the ninth birthday of their daughter Sunday.
The Hollywood star - who also has six-year-old daughter Faith with her husband - enjoyed returning Down Under recently but was missing her partner.
Speaking to 'The Project' on the red carpet in Australia for the premiere of 'Top of The Lake: China Girl', she added: ''I saw the opera house and it still takes my breath away.
''The only thing that could make it better is if Kieth was here.''
Last month, Keith gushed about the 'Lion' actress - who also has children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - on their 11th anniversary.
He wrote: ''Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU (sic).''
But Nicole has previously revealed the country musician spent four months deliberating whether to ask her out.
She said: ''I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn't call me for four months.
'I'm like, 'You didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,' and he's like, 'Yes I did but I just didn't let on.' ''
