Nicole Kidman ''attaches'' quickly to people.

The 52-year-old actress married both her first husband, Tom Cruise - the father of her adult kids Connor and Isabella - and current spouse Keith Urban within a year of meeting them and admitted she always makes fast decisions in her personal life.

Nicole - who has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with Keith - said: ''I attach. That's just my thing. I attach. I get married. I have children. And I attach to them too.''

The 'Bombshell' star met Keith at an event called G'Day USA shortly after splitting from Lenny Kravitz in 2005 and she recalled how ''awkward'' she felt that evening.

She said: ''We look like stunned mullets [in pictures from the evening].

''I'd worn ridiculously high shoes that night. I must have been about 6ft 3, toppling around.

''We look at it now and we laugh.

''We try to work out what was going on in our heads at the time.

''I felt awkward that night. I just wasn't in my power, put it that way.

''The photo shows that. I've got my arms folded, I'm hunched over, looking down...

''I kept thinking that Keith was so gorgeous.''

But the couple's romance unfolded slowly.

Nicole added: ''It wasn't like, oh my God, from that point on we were together. That was just where our paths crossed.''

The 'Big Little Lies' actress and her singer husband keep their kids with them when they travel for work but Nicole thinks that may make her daughters just want to settle in one place when they get older.

She told Tatler magazine: ''Who knows? When they're older, they'll probably think, 'My parents dragged me around the world. I'm never leaving this one town.' ''